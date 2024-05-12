Eicher Motors Q4 net profit up 18% to Rs 1,070 cr; revenue at Rs 4,256 cr

NEW DELHI: Eicher Motors on Saturday reported an 18% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, driven by higher sales.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 906 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total revenue increased 12% to Rs 4,256 crore in the January-March quarter of financial year 2023024 compared to Rs 3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of the company, recorded sales of 2,27,925 motorcycles in the fourth quarter, up 6 per cent from 2,14,685 units in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the company reported a 37% increase in net profit to Rs 4,001 crore as compared to Rs 2,914 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 14.5% to Rs 16,536 crore from Rs 14,442 crore recorded in financial year 2022-23. During the last fiscal, Royal Enfield’s registered sales rose 9 per cent to 9,12,732 units from 8,34,895 units in financial year 2022-23.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend aggregating to Rs 1,396.41 crore at Rs 51 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.