India’s macro advantages are independent of government: MUFG Bank report

Arguing that a weak coalition government either led by the BJP or the Congress will not lead to massive macro risks but instead will lead to more meaningful policy changes, even though it will create short-term market mayhem, a foreign brokerage says that some things will not change in India as most of the good things here are independent of the government of the day.

In a weekend report, analysts at the largest Japanese lender MUFG Bank, said, “While market sentiment will no doubt take a sharp hit in the event of a change in government or a weak coalition, it’s important to remind ourselves that many good things are going for India that are independent of the government of the day.”

These good things include the cumulative impact of past reforms, global push factors such as supply chain diversification to India and the surge in digitalization, along with good demographics, a large educated population and a large domestic market.

On the impact of a weak coalition led either by the BJP or Congress, the reports say while there will be “sustained volatility in the rupee and equity markets for the short-term." There will be more meaningful policy changes could come if there is a weak coalition or a change in the government. But it does not name the positive/meaningful changes.

But they quickly added a caveat that “this is not to say that policy shifts will not have an impact, but it’s certainly to say that we should not swing too far in either direction in longer-term assessments” in the event of a surprise poll outcome either way.

Explaining why they don’t see major macro risks, especially in terms of the structural prospects and reforms even if a weak government takes over, they say “we’ve long been positive on India’s structural prospects due in part to the cumulative impact of reforms taken by the current government.

“These policy measures include the GST rollout that has increased formalisation of the economy and has reduced internal trade barriers, and the direct benefit transfer programme introduced before 2014 that has improved targeting of government subsidies and transfers to beneficiaries. Along with these are other key legislation and policies such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the real estate law and the acceleration of public infrastructure spending which have helped reduce logistic costs over time.