How to convince yourself of investment risks

When share prices rally, nobody complains. However, when they fall, panic sets in. Following a sharp selloff, the benchmark indices like the Sensex and the Nifty are back to the same level as at the start of the year. Your writer received a few messages and calls from friends and relatives about their investment portfolio in light of a sharp correction recently.
There are those wondering if it is the right time to buy more. Then, some want to know if it is the right time to pare down exposure to equity and buy fixed-income assets. It is lovely to talk with someone who can discuss the present market situation. For specific advice, you must seek professional help. These are people registered with market regulators, and they have to guide you in making an appropriate asset allocation that aligns with your goals.
When discussing things to do in the market, you are trying to justify the risk you are taking with your money. Somewhere, you would want to know that your money is safe. As this column has discussed, investments are fraught with risks. Knowledge is your only weapon to deal with the challenge. Howard Mark is an American investor and a billionaire. He has written several books about investments.
Marks regularly writes letters to his clients. Recently, he put out a note titled ‘The indispensability of risk’. He argues that you can avoid losses by playing safe, underscoring that there is no reward if there is no risk. Not taking risks means accepting that you are happy with a minimal outcome. “You should not expect to make money without bearing risk. But you should not expect to make money just because you are taking the risk,” Marks said in that recent note.
It is essential to understand the nuances of these thoughts. Equity assets are the riskiest, while fixed income or bonds carry moderate risk. Your investment portfolio must be a combination of these diverse asset classes. You should weigh towards equity assets if you are looking for a high risk and a high reward.
You should do the opposite if you agree with lower return and risk. In the case of the legendary Warren Buffett, he is a buy-and-hold investor in top companies. He invests in fundamentally strong businesses, generating free cash and is likely to do so in the years ahead. Not everything he invests turns into a good investment. In his letters to shareholders over the years, Buffett has highlighted mistakes made, too. But the idea is to own a significantly more significant number of good investments than bad. There would be some that may not perform the way you expected. You must ensure that your suitable investments can cover the poor performance of the dud ones.
If you are a direct investor in equity markets, you must create a portfolio of fundamentally strong companies based on your risk appetite. Stockbrokers that offer research facilities can help you identify the right stocks and align your future investments around a core portfolio.
If you are a mutual fund investor, the panic in times of volatility is unnecessary. You are already diversified enough as your risk is spread through a portfolio of companies. Many of you have been exposed to several schemes that have resulted in over-diversification. If you are familiar with the world of finance, you should focus on simplifying your investments to an optimal level of diversification. A professional financial advisor will be able to guide you towards that.
There is a consensus around the world about India’s growth prospects. International institutions have upgraded their guidance for India’s growth in the next few years. That is irrespective of the general election outcome.
Share prices in India react to short-term events just like anywhere else. Eventually, they follow the profits businesses make over the next few years. You must stay put for that long to benefit from the long-term prospects (at least 10-15 years).
Rajas Kelkar
(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)