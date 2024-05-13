How to convince yourself of investment risks

When discussing things to do in the market, you are trying to justify the risk you are taking with your money. Somewhere, you would want to know that your money is safe. As this column has discussed, investments are fraught with risks. Knowledge is your only weapon to deal with the challenge. Howard Mark is an American investor and a billionaire. He has written several books about investments.

Marks regularly writes letters to his clients. Recently, he put out a note titled ‘The indispensability of risk’. He argues that you can avoid losses by playing safe, underscoring that there is no reward if there is no risk. Not taking risks means accepting that you are happy with a minimal outcome. “You should not expect to make money without bearing risk. But you should not expect to make money just because you are taking the risk,” Marks said in that recent note.

It is essential to understand the nuances of these thoughts. Equity assets are the riskiest, while fixed income or bonds carry moderate risk. Your investment portfolio must be a combination of these diverse asset classes. You should weigh towards equity assets if you are looking for a high risk and a high reward.