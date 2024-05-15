AI spending in India to reach $5.1 billion by 2027

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence (AI) spending in India is set to undergo the swiftest expansion among the eight markets – Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% from 2023, forecasted to reach $5.1 billion by 2027.

Intel at its AI for India Conference on Tuesday, unveiled a joint report assessing the AI maturity level across eight markets, including India.

Boasting 20% of the world’s data and AI talent, India’s strategic position as a global AI leader is reinforced by its robust developer community and skill penetration, poised to surpass even the US, it said.

Investments in AI for the years 2024 and 2025 will prioritize the development of AI infrastructure, laying the foundation for high-value use cases that promise transformative impacts in the future, the report added.