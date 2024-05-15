Anushka and Virat-backed 'Go Digit' to hit market today

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit is all set to launch its Rs 2,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday.

Hitting the market in the middle of an election season when the stock market is going through extreme volatility, the initial issue of Go Digit has received a ‘subscribe’ call from multiple brokerage firms.

“At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/GWP (gross written premium) of 3.44x with a market cap of Rs 24,949 crore post issue of equity shares. We believe that the valuation of the company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe” rating to the IPO,” said analysts at Anand Rathi.

Mastertrust Broking and Services said that the company is continuously investing in technology to optimize customer experience and boost operating leverage. “We recommend subscribing to this IPO, with a medium to long-term perspective, given the huge growth and margin expansion potential.”

In the unofficial grey market, the company’s shares are commanding a premium of Rs 50, indicating a listing gain. Go Digit has priced the IPO in the range of Rs 258-278 per share.

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 4.14 crore shares worth Rs 1,125 crore and an offer for sale of 5.48 crore shares worth Rs 1,489.65 crore. The company’s promoters are Kamesh Goyal, Go Digit Infoworks Services, Oben Ventures LLP and FAL (the promoter of FAL is Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited). Prominent cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are investors in the company.

The company has launched 74 active products across all business lines. It achieved a market share of 6.0% and 5.4% respectively as of 9 months ended December 31, 2023, and FY2023, in the motor insurance segment.