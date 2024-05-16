Mahindra pegs Rs 34,000 crore capex by FY27, lines up 23 models by 2030

MUMBAI: The Mahindra & Mahindra Group, which on Thursday reported a 32 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,038 crore for the March quarter, has earmarked Rs 34,000 crore of capital investment by FY27, most of which will go into the automotive business to develop new models in the traditional fossil fuel-driven vehicles and into electric mobility space.

As much as Rs 27,000 crore of the planned Rs 34,000 crore capex and investment will go into the mobility segment, with the company lining up as many as 23 models by the turn of 2030, managing director & chief executive Anish Shah told reporters at the group headquarters here.

Giving a break-up, he said Rs 8,500 crore will go into the group’s bread and butter SUV segment powered by traditional fuels where it is lining up nine new models by the end of the decade, and Rs 4,000 crore will go into the electric mobility segment where it is lining up nine new EVs. The company is also lining up seven models in the LCV space of which two will be EVs, he added.

"We will deploy Rs 37,000 crore during FY25-27, the major chunk of which will be spent on the automotive category. We will not ignore ICEV and a major chunk of our capex will be spent on that segment in the automotive segment," Shah said.

Joining him, Rajesh Jejurikar, the chief executive of the auto & farm equipment verticals, said another Rs 12,000 crore will be pumped into the mobility arm Mahindra Electric Automotive (MEAL). Of this, already Rs 900 crore has been invested by the group and another Rs 1,200 crore will come in from external partner British International Investment (BII) and Rs 300 from Temasek.

BII has agreed to extend the timeframe for the final tranche of its planned investment of Rs 725 crore. So far, BII has invested Rs 1,200 crore and Temasek has invested Rs 300 crore in MEAL. Temasek will be investing the balance Rs 900 crore as per the agreed timelines, Jejurikar said.