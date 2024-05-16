Netgear bullish on potential of Indian market, plans more investment in country

BENGALURU: Networking technology company Netgear sees growth momentum in the Indian market and aims to expand its presence here. The Nasdaq-listed firm also plans to invest in engineering, sales and customer support.

At a media briefing on Thursday, the company's CEO Charles Prober said India is one of the high-growth nations for Netgear. The country contributes 10% of the total revenues. In the March quarter, its net revenue stood at $164.6 million. Present in 20 cities currently, the company wants to expand to 30 cities in India by the end of this year.

In India, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) contribute significant revenues to the company. "It’s very exciting to be in India. We are adding more space to our research center and shall continue to invest more in Engineering, Sales & Customer support in the coming years," the CEO said.

The inauguration of two new office floors for research and development in Bengaluru exemplifies our commitment to this burgeoning market, the company added.