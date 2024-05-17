Two weeks after CEO exit, Ola CFO Karthik Gupta steps down

NEW DELHI: In another high-profile exit at ride-hailing major Ola Cabs, Karthik Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola Cabs, has stepped down.

The CFO’s departure comes just two weeks after Ola Cabs’ CEO Hemant Bakshi decided to leave the company. Bakshi, who had joined Ola in September 2023, quit barely four months into the role. Gupta had joined Ola Cabs seven months ago and held responsibilities across financial strategy, growth, regulatory compliance, tax, treasury, and investor relations. Earlier, he held the position of vice president and regional CFO of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Procter & Gamble for over 17 years.

“As part of an ongoing restructuring, Ola Mobility CFO Kartik Gupta has stepped down from the company. This restructuring is aimed at productivity enhancement in an AI-led era that is redefining the cab-hailing industry globally. The restructuring will allow Ola to strengthen cost structures, focus on growth and increase its bottom line,” confirmed ANI Technologies in its statement.

The exits at Ola group come amidst a restructuring exercise.