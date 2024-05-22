Biocon’s eye treatment drug gets FDA nod

BENGALURU: Biocon Biologics, a biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, on Tuesday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its biosimilar product Yesafili, which is used to treat several different types of ophthalmology conditions.

The approval of Yesafili marks Biocon Biologics’ expansion into ophthalmology therapeutic area in the US. The firm has secured a launch date in Canada of no later than July 1, 2025, under the terms of a settlement agreement.

Yesafili is intended for treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME) and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV), the company said in a release.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & MD , Biocon Biologics, said, “FDA approval of Yesafili (aflibercept) as first interchangeable biological product to Eylea is a major milestone for Biocon Biologics marking our entry into ophthalmology, a new therapeutic area in the US.”