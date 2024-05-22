Inflation target of 4% will be met in second half of this financial year: RBI paper

MUMBAI: A durable alignment of the 4% inflation target may begin to appear from second half of the current fiscal, the central bank economists led by the deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, who is in charge of the monetary policy department at the Mint Road, have said in the latest monthly bulletin.

“It is only in the second half of the year that a durable alignment with the 4% target may re-commence and sustain till numbers closer to the target are sighted during the course of FY26,” says the RBI Monthly Bulletin in its State of the Economy report.

The monetary policy committee is mandated to bring retail inflation at of 4%, with a leeway of 2 percentage point on either side. But the central bank has not been able to meet the target so far on a durable basis instead it had missed it during the pandemic. And three successive quarter of missing the target entails the governor to write to the government.