March quarter GDP seen falling to four quarter low of 6.7 per cent

MUMBAI: The economy has likely lost some of its steam in the final quarter of fiscal 2024 sequentially to 6.7% in the March quarter from 8.4% in the previous three months ending December 2023, missing the 8% print majority expected for the full fiscal which is likely to get printed at 7.8%, says a report.

The more than expected 8.4 percent GDP growth in the December quarter had everyone talking up the growth forecast for the full year to 8%. The official macro numbers will be released on May 31. Even RBI and the finance ministry has said the final print will top 8%.

As per Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra Ratings, GDP is likely to have moderated to a four-quarter low 6.7% in Q4 from 8.4%in Q3. Growth in gross value added has eased to 5.7% in Q4 from 6.5% in Q3, driven by industrial sector likely to have decelerated to 7.9%from 10.4% and services likely to have grown slower at 6.2% from 7% in the previous quarter.