Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends; buying in Reliance, ITC

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.