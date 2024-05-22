Muthoot FinCorp reports 22% rise in PAT; loan disbursement up

NEW DELHI: Muthoot FinCorp on Tuesday reported a 22.4% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 562.81 crore for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as compared to Rs 459.81 crore in FY23. In standalone basis, Muthoot FinCorp’s disbursements increased by 15% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 50,167.12 crore from Rs 43,443.26 crore in the previous year. The Assets under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 21712.34 crore, up by 23.26% compared to Rs 17,615.07 crore in the corresponding previous year.

The revenue was reported at Rs 1,197.31 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24, posting a growth of 25.59% compared to Rs 953.38 crore in Q4 of FY23. As of March 31, 2024, the number of total customers served by Muthoot FinCorp stood at 4.29 million, a 14% increase compared to the previous financial year. The company is planning to reduce the share of its gold loan business from around 98 per cent to 70 per cent in future, a top executive officer of the company said on Tuesday.

During the last financial year, the company reported its highest-ever loan disbursements with consolidated disbursements at Rs 61,703.26 crore, an increase by 18.6%. The assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 33,359.30 crore with net profit at Rs 1,047.98 crore, an increase of 62.12% over the preceding financial year.