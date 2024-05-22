Vodafone Idea clears Rs 2,075 crore equity allotment to AB Group

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday cleared allotment of equity shares to an Aditya Birla Group (ABG) firm that infused Rs 2,075 crore fresh capital into the telco via a preferential issue.
The company, in an exchange filing, said it has approved the allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 /equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte, an entity of Aditya Birla Group.
“We wish to inform you that... at its meeting held on April 6, 2024, and the special resolution passed on May 8, 2024, by the members of the company, the Capital Raising Committee of the Board has, at its meeting held today i.e. May 21, 2024, approved allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis,” said the company in an exchange filing.
The loss-making telco also mentioned that following the allotment of shares, Vi’s paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 66,483.45 crore to Rs 67,878.88 crore. Last week, during its Q4FY24 investor call, Akshaya Moondra, Vodafone Idea CEO, said the telco will spend Rs 55,000 crore in next three years on capex, mainly for 4G expansion. Moondra said they plan to start rolling out the 5G service in six months and are currently in talks with vendors for deals. Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,674.6 crore in Q4FY24. The loss widened by 19.5% compared to Q4FY23.
Paid-up equity up from Rs 66,483 cr to Rs 67,878 cr
