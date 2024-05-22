Vodafone Idea clears Rs 2,075 crore equity allotment to AB Group

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday cleared allotment of equity shares to an Aditya Birla Group (ABG) firm that infused Rs 2,075 crore fresh capital into the telco via a preferential issue.

The company, in an exchange filing, said it has approved the allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 /equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte, an entity of Aditya Birla Group.

“We wish to inform you that... at its meeting held on April 6, 2024, and the special resolution passed on May 8, 2024, by the members of the company, the Capital Raising Committee of the Board has, at its meeting held today i.e. May 21, 2024, approved allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 4.87 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis,” said the company in an exchange filing.