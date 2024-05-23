Swiggy moves HC against CCI order on info sharing with restaurant association

In 2021, the NRAI filed a complaint with the CCI alleging anti-competitive behaviour by food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato. It alleged that opposite parties engaged in bundling of services, one-sided contracts, price parity, and lack of transparency in platform listing. It stated that both Zomato and Swiggy are logistics-enabled restaurant marketplaces and have features of a platform with “search compare booking” and delivering option, providing their services to distinct but inter-dependent consumer groups, being restaurant partners on one side, and the end-consumers/consumers ordering food on the other where network effect plays a key role. In 2022, the CCI ordered a probe into Zomato and Swiggy. Zomato said that it would continue to work closely with the regulator to assist them.

As part of the probe, though Swiggy shared confidential data with the CCI, the regulator allowed NRAI representatives to look at the platform’s details. Swiggy has now filed a petition arguing that this is unjust and could impact their operations.