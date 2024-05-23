Up in smoke: Flat cigarette sales roil ITC, Q4 net profit down 1.3%

MUMBAI: Roiled by stagnant cigarette volume, tobaccos-to-hotels major ITC on Thursday reported a fall in net profit to Rs 5,020 crore in the March quarter, 1.3 percent less than what it booked in the same period in the previous fiscal.

Revenue also came in almost flat at Rs 17,752.87 crore for the period, growing 1.4 percent over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, the tobacco and FMCG major said in a regulatory filing.

Brokerages said the numbers are below expectations and the same was reflected in the stock movement, which inched by 35 bps to Rs 441.80 on a day when the indices rallied more than 1.6 percent to record highs.

Despite the poor set of numbers, the company which is also into FMCG and branded packaged food, paper products and luxury hotels, recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 for the financial year. Combined with the interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share declared in January 2024, the total dividend for the year is Rs 13.75.