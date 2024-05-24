6.80 lakh mobile connections taken using forged documents

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has flagged 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using forged documents. The DoT has directed telecom service providers (TSPs) to re-verify these connections immediately.

“Directive for Re-verification – DoT has issued directives to the TSP to carry out immediate re-verification of these identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are mandated to re-verify the flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to complete re-verification will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile numbers,” said DoT, in a press note. The DoT said that advanced AI analysis identified these potentially fraudulent connections.