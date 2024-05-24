‘RBI dividend to create fiscal room, improve rating outlook’

NEW DELHI: The significant dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to provide the government with more fiscal flexibility and better rating moving forward, according to experts.
Experts feel the record dividend may help the government bring down its fiscal deficit by a few percentage points. DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India, feels the additional resources may help the government narrow down the fiscal deficit to 5% of GDP from the budgeted 5.1%. Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, feels FY25 fiscal deficit could undershoot budget estimate by 0.2% of GDP.
“With a firm resolve to trim avoidable expenditures, the likelihood of ramping up Centre’s revenue expenditure growth remains limited, reflecting the government’s determination to streamline subsidies and other current expenses. Following the election outcomes, there would be reduced pressure to escalate subsidies and revenue expenditures,” Srivastava added.
The government may contemplate unveiling a definitive medium-term growth path coupled with a roadmap for fiscal consolidation. In the context of global economic challenges persisting, the government will continue to provide domestic policy support to growth, according to Srivastava.
As per Union Bank of India, amid expectations of further fiscal consolidation from FY25 fiscal deficit budgeted at 5.1% of GDP in the interim budget vis-à-vis 5.8% in FY24, the government may favour higher capex push in the final Budget due in July. “In our view, it is better to wait and watch to asses the trends in other revenue sources,” the bank said.
S&P Global Rating analyst has said that India can get ‘rating support’ over time if it utilises the highest-ever dividend of over Rs 2.11 lakh crore received from the Reserve Bank to reduce fiscal deficit.