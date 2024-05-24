‘RBI dividend to create fiscal room, improve rating outlook’

NEW DELHI: The significant dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to provide the government with more fiscal flexibility and better rating moving forward, according to experts.

Experts feel the record dividend may help the government bring down its fiscal deficit by a few percentage points. DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India, feels the additional resources may help the government narrow down the fiscal deficit to 5% of GDP from the budgeted 5.1%. Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank, feels FY25 fiscal deficit could undershoot budget estimate by 0.2% of GDP.

“With a firm resolve to trim avoidable expenditures, the likelihood of ramping up Centre’s revenue expenditure growth remains limited, reflecting the government’s determination to streamline subsidies and other current expenses. Following the election outcomes, there would be reduced pressure to escalate subsidies and revenue expenditures,” Srivastava added.