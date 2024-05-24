Sebi proposes to relax AIFs valuation methodology

MUMBAI: Capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed to relax the framework for valuing the investment portfolio of alternative investment funds (AIF) along with changes in the valuation methodology regarding ‘material changes’ eligibility criteria of independent valuers to be appointed by AIFs and timeline for reporting valuation of investment portfolio by them to performance benchmarking agencies.

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on Thursday issued a consultation paper mooting these changes and sought comments from the public by June 13.

The consultation paper suggests that for valuation of unlisted, non-traded, thinly-traded and those below investment grade securities, valuation norms under mutual fund regulations shall not apply and these securities be valued as per the international PE and VC valuation norms.