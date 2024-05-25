MUMBAI : The country’s forex reserves hit an all-time high of $648.7 billion, rallying $4.54 billion during the week to May 17, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

This follows a surge of $2.56 billion in the previous week. The previous record peak was $645.6 billion for the week to April 5 and the first the kitty the $640 billion mark was in September 2022. Apart from offering the marco stability and smooth payment settlements, the higher forex reserves alsp0 cements the country’s balance of payments opposition with higher and longer import cover, which at the current level should be around 13 months.