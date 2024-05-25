Forex reserves jump to record high of $650 bn

MUMBAI : The country’s forex reserves hit an all-time high of $648.7 billion, rallying $4.54 billion during the week to May 17, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
This follows a surge of $2.56 billion in the previous week. The previous record peak was $645.6 billion for the week to April 5 and the first the kitty the $640 billion mark was in September 2022. Apart from offering the marco stability and smooth payment settlements, the higher forex reserves alsp0 cements the country’s balance of payments opposition with higher and longer import cover, which at the current level should be around 13 months.
At $648.7 billion on a year to date basis, the kitty swelled by 496.47 billion, as this day last year the reserves stood at $552.23 billion which jumped to $648.70 billion as of last week.
The weekly increase was led by foreign currency assets which jumped by $3.361 billion to $569.01 billion, the central bank said. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves also increased by $1.24 billion to $57.19 billion, while SDRs rose by $113 million to $18.16 billion. But reserve position in the IMF declined by by $168 million to $4.32 billion.