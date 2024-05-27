Sebi cracks down on fantasy game companies and virtual trading platforms, restricts real-time data sharing

MUMBAI: After clamping down on unregistered financial influencers who were talking up stocks and pedaling unverified information, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) is reigning in fantasy game companies and virtual trading platforms by restricting them from sharing real-time market data and stock prices to third-party entities.

In a circular, the regulator has directed stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and stockbrokers to not share real-time price data with third parties. It has also directed market intermediaries to formalise agreements around data sharing and specify the reasons for seeking real-time data.

“Market intermediaries shall enter into appropriate agreements with entities with whom they intend to share real-time stock price data. Such agreement shall provide for activities for which the real-time price data would be used by the entity including the justification that it is required for the orderly functioning of the securities market,” the Sebi circular said.

The restriction will be applicable after a month, the regulator said.