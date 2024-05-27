Simulating Market Impact of Election Results

I do not claim to be a political soothsayer or expert by any yardstick, and my area of limited domain expertise remains the financial markets. As I have often said before, usually the only thing tougher than predicting the markets is predicting an electoral verdict.

While investing, one needs to be clinical and set aside one’s political views and prejudices. Hence, let us embark on an electoral verdict

simulation exercise and its probable impact on the stock indices which have understandably turned volatile ahead of the election finale. Given that the ruling party and the formation it leads started this election as favourites and still remains so, we shall base all our hypothesis around the number of seats they might win.

Scenario 1: The ruling BJP secures 340-350 seats and the NDA Alliance crosses 370 seats (2/3rd majority ).

While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be euphoric, it could lead to a cool-off thereafter as the return to business as usual commences. Thereafter, a growth-oriented Budget powered by a two-third majority, could then propel the race of the Sensex to new highs. The ‘continuity’ factor that the equity market usually derives comfort from, will provide an additional booster.

Scenario 2: The ruling BJP secures 290-315 seats and the NDA Alliance secures 315-345 seats (clear majority )

While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be muted given that expectations were running high at the outset, it could lead to a period of sideways movement as the market waits to gauge the direction provided in the Budget that follows.