Simulating Market Impact of Election Results

I do not claim to be a political soothsayer or expert by any yardstick, and my area of limited domain expertise remains the financial markets. As I have often said before, usually the only thing tougher than predicting the markets is predicting an electoral verdict.
While investing, one needs to be clinical and set aside one’s political views and prejudices. Hence, let us embark on an electoral verdict
simulation exercise and its probable impact on the stock indices which have understandably turned volatile ahead of the election finale. Given that the ruling party and the formation it leads started this election as favourites and still remains so, we shall base all our hypothesis around the number of seats they might win.
Scenario 1: The ruling BJP secures 340-350 seats and the NDA Alliance crosses 370 seats (2/3rd majority ).
While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be euphoric, it could lead to a cool-off thereafter as the return to business as usual commences. Thereafter, a growth-oriented Budget powered by a two-third majority, could then propel the race of the Sensex to new highs. The ‘continuity’ factor that the equity market usually derives comfort from, will provide an additional booster.
Scenario 2: The ruling BJP secures 290-315 seats and the NDA Alliance secures 315-345 seats (clear majority )
While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be muted given that expectations were running high at the outset, it could lead to a period of sideways movement as the market waits to gauge the direction provided in the Budget that follows.
Scenario 3: The ruling BJP secures 240-265 seats and the NDA Alliance secures 272-290 seats (narrow majority)
While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be alarming, it could lead to a minor sell-off as the market waits to gauge which parties will help to form the government and the ministries they might extract as a result.
Scenario 4: The ruling BJP secures lesser than 210-230 seats and the NDA Alliance secures 235-250 seats (short of majority )
While the immediate reaction to this verdict might be panic, it could lead to a sell-off as the market waits to gauge which parties will form the government and the ministries they might gain as a result. The choice of the finance minister in this case, more than the earlier simulated three scenarios, could well determine the mood of the market thereafter.
Do any of these four simulations suggest that long-term investors need to react immediately before or post the electoral result? Methinks not. Given that the Indian economy is well poised to continue reaping the benefits of the economic liberalisation program initiated three decades ago, chances are that the Indian equity market which withstood the outflow of FII funds pre-election could get a booster shot when they inevitably return.
Yes, temporary setbacks might occur like in any other economy and stock market, but the long-term outlook remains sound and I for one have no doubts that I will continue on my chosen investment path, with my Asset Allocation plan on the radar.
Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India.
He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com
(Views expressed here are personal)