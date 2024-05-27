Wages hike caps LIC net at Rs 13,762 crore but company sure of 'sunnier days' ahead

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest life insurer and the financial powerhouse LIC said a massive wage hike has whittled down its better business performance including new business income and margin along with better asset quality, leading to only a marginal rise in net income at Rs 13,762 crore in the March quarter. But the management sounded confident of better show in FY25 given the uptick in the new business in the first two months of the year.

Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty told reporters Monday late evening that net profit rose only 2.5 percent annually from Rs 13,421 crore in the year-ago period even though it has earned higher margin (up 60 bps) from new business/policy sales including big-ticket (over Rs 5 lakh premium) to 15 percent from 1o percent in the previous year. Similarly the better yielding share of non-par policies jumped to 18 percent from 8.8 percent on-year, he said.

Mohanty also guided towards better show in FY25 saying April saw the new business premium more than doubling. So I expect at least double digit growth in FY25 in new business. Growth should also come from the big ticket policies of Rs 5 lakh and above, which so far has gone up significantly in terms of overall share-- from 10 to 13 percent led by the Jeevan Utsav policy.