Adani Enterprises board approves Rs 16,600 crore fundraising

After its Rs 20,000-crore offer-for-sale was cancelled even after successful subscription following the Hindenburg report in late January 2023, the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises has decided to enter the capital market again with a Rs 16,600-crore equity fundraise plan to fund its growth plans.

When completed, this will be first equity capital raising by the company since the report, which had alleged a host of issues in the group companies including price rigging, insider trading and lack of corporate governance, which the group denied also not upheld by the regulator Sebi after its Supreme Court ordered probe.

In an exchange filing, the company Tuesday said its board has approved fundraising of Rs 16,600 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route or other permissible modes in one or more tranches.