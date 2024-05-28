Adani Enterprises board approves Rs 16,600 crore fundraising

After its Rs 20,000-crore offer-for-sale was cancelled even after successful subscription following the Hindenburg report in late January 2023, the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises has decided to enter the capital market again with a Rs 16,600-crore equity fundraise plan to fund its growth plans.
When completed, this will be first equity capital raising by the company since the report, which had alleged a host of issues in the group companies including price rigging, insider trading and lack of corporate governance, which the group denied also not upheld by the regulator Sebi after its Supreme Court ordered probe.
In an exchange filing, the company Tuesday said its board has approved fundraising of Rs 16,600 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route or other permissible modes in one or more tranches.
Since the Hindenburg report fallout, the company has raised almost $6 billion from investors like Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners, the Qatar Investment Authority and Total Energies.
The statement further said the issue will be launched after seeking approval from shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for June 24.
On Monday, group company Adani Energy Solutions said its board too had approved a fundraise of up to Rs 12,500 crore through a QIP or other modes.
Last week, the BSE had said it would include Adani Enterprises in the benchmark Sensex replacing Wipro from late June, thus making the group’s maiden entry into the bellwether index. Three of the ten group companies are already in the Nifty.