Gokaldas Exports Q4 profit declines 6% to Rs 44.3 crore

BENGALURU: Apparel manufacturer Gokaldas Exports has posted a 6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.3 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 47.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company has reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 818 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 530 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and MD of Gokaldas Exports, said, “Our performance on a like-to-like basis, i.e. financial results excluding the recently acquired entities, reflects a strong performance. We overcame pricing pressure, one-time acquisition cost, increased statutory minimum wages and one-time startup cost at our new unit to deliver a strong EBITDA.”

“The acquisition of the two companies (Atraco and Matrix) and capacity addition aligns with our aim to integrate, diversify, and grow, while focusing on improving margins,” he added. After acquisition of the two companies through a combination of debt and equity, the company had a net debt of Rs 336 crore as of March 31, 2024. Subsequently, the company raised equity capital of Rs 600 crore.