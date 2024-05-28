SBI predicts Q4 GDP to grow at 7.4%, FY24 growth at 8%

The research team of India’s largest bank – State Bank of India – is more buoyant on the Indian economy than most analysts worth their salt. In a research report published on Tuesday, the bank feels India’s GDP in the fourth quarter would grow at 7.4%, a good 40-50 bps higher than the majority estimates. SBI has also projected the GDP growth for FY24 to be around 8%.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) will publish Q4 GDP numbers along with the provisional estimates of national accounts on 31st May.

The periodic research report titled SBI Ecowrap attributes its optimism to multiple factors including resilient global growth, benign inflation and strong fourth quarter numbers reported by over 2,400 listed Indian companies.

“Around 2,400 listed entities of Indian Inc. reported top line growth of 9% in Q4 FY24 while EBIDTA grew by around 21%, as compared to almost flat top line in all previous quarters of FY24,” says the report even as it points out that PAT growth declined to around 12% from 42% in the previous two quarters on yoy basis.