SBI predicts Q4 GDP to grow at 7.4%, FY24 growth at 8%

The research team of India’s largest bank – State Bank of India – is more buoyant on the Indian economy than most analysts worth their salt. In a research report published on Tuesday, the bank feels India’s GDP in the fourth quarter would grow at 7.4%, a good 40-50 bps higher than the majority estimates. SBI has also projected the GDP growth for FY24 to be around 8%.
The National Statistics Office (NSO) will publish Q4 GDP numbers along with the provisional estimates of national accounts on 31st May.
The periodic research report titled SBI Ecowrap attributes its optimism to multiple factors including resilient global growth, benign inflation and strong fourth quarter numbers reported by over 2,400 listed Indian companies.
“Around 2,400 listed entities of Indian Inc. reported top line growth of 9% in Q4 FY24 while EBIDTA grew by around 21%, as compared to almost flat top line in all previous quarters of FY24,” says the report even as it points out that PAT growth declined to around 12% from 42% in the previous two quarters on yoy basis.
According to the report, corporate GVA grew by around 18% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 20% in Q4 FY23 and 26% in Q3 FY24. During Q4 FY24 EBIDTA growth reduced marginally to 21% from 26% in the previous quarter.
On the global economic scenario, the report says easing inflationary pressures and tight employment conditions are globally reinforcing optimism in spite of geopolitical and extreme weather event risks likely to metamorphose into turbulent headwinds going forward.
It pointed out that the IMF in its latest world economic outlook (WEO April 2024) raised global growth forecast for 2024 to 3.2%, 10 bps higher than its January 2024 update and expected the global economy to grow at the same pace in 2025, a respite from its earlier gloomy predictions.
According to the report, global headline inflation is expected to fall from an annual average of 6.8% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024 and further to 4.5% in 2025 (IMF estimate), with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging and developing economies.
As per advanced estimates of NSSO, the fourth quarter GDP is likely to grow at 5.9% while the full year GDP growth would be 7.6%. RBI has projected the fourth quarter GDP to grow at 7.6%.