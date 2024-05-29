S&P Global revises India's growth outlook to positive, affirms rating at 'BBB-'

Rating agency S&P on Wednesday revised India's growth outlook to positive from stable on the back of robust growth, increase in government capex and the Centre's commitment to fiscal consolidation. The agency is optimistic about the country's growth regardless of the election outcome on June 4. It has affirmed the overall rating at 'BBB-'.
"We expect sound economic fundamentals to underpin the growth momentum over the next two to three years. Regardless of the election outcome, we expect broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies," S&P said in its report.
"The positive outlook reflects our view that continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms and high infrastructure investment will sustain long-term growth prospects," S&P added.
The agency further stated that cautious fiscal and monetary policy that diminishes the government's elevated debt and interest burden, while bolstering economic resilience, could lead to a higher rating over the next 24 months.
According to S&P, India's real GDP growth will likely come at 6.8% this year, which compares favorably with emerging economies in the middle of a global slowdown.
The agency highlighted elevated fiscal deficits, huge debt stock and interest burden the country is facing. However, it noted the government's efforts of consolidation.
“We therefore revised our outlook on India to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit ratings,” it added in its report.
Meanwhile, S&P further added that it may also raise the ratings if it observes a sustained and substantial improvement in the central bank's monetary policy effectiveness and credibility, such that inflation is managed at a durably lower rate over time.
It may be recalled that in May last year, the global rating agency had given India a stable outlook with 'BBB-' rating. Meanwhile, it had also flagged concerns with regard to its weak fiscal performance and low GDP per capita.
Commenting on the rating revision by S&P, State Bank of India in its research report said, "On the brighter side, the slew of macro-economic reforms initiated in sync with fiscal discipline, along with colossal public capex that is expected to crowd in private capex in a big way has ensured a robust and virtuous investment and consumption environment that has also been accepted by S&P who reviewed the India Sovereign rating to BBB-/Positive/A-3 from erstwhile BBB-/Stable/A-3, paving the way for better brand equity of country in debt origination/access to credit on favourable terms."
SBI believes that it is an ode to Indian democracy and there are uncharted possibilities in the future as a knowledge centric economy benefiting the world at large.
"S&P may raise the ratings if India's fiscal deficits narrow meaningfully general government debt falls below 7% of GDP on a structural basis. Thus, India could see a rating upgrade by FY27... synchronous with the tag of the 3rd largest economy," it added.
Buoyant markets could be a harbinger of channelising household financial savings catering to investment needs of the country in the long run, the bank said.