S&P Global revises India's growth outlook to positive, affirms rating at 'BBB-'

Rating agency S&P on Wednesday revised India's growth outlook to positive from stable on the back of robust growth, increase in government capex and the Centre's commitment to fiscal consolidation. The agency is optimistic about the country's growth regardless of the election outcome on June 4. It has affirmed the overall rating at 'BBB-'.

"We expect sound economic fundamentals to underpin the growth momentum over the next two to three years. Regardless of the election outcome, we expect broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies," S&P said in its report.

"The positive outlook reflects our view that continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms and high infrastructure investment will sustain long-term growth prospects," S&P added.

The agency further stated that cautious fiscal and monetary policy that diminishes the government's elevated debt and interest burden, while bolstering economic resilience, could lead to a higher rating over the next 24 months.

According to S&P, India's real GDP growth will likely come at 6.8% this year, which compares favorably with emerging economies in the middle of a global slowdown.

The agency highlighted elevated fiscal deficits, huge debt stock and interest burden the country is facing. However, it noted the government's efforts of consolidation.