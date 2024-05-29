Stock markets fall in early trade ahead of poll results

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, continuing to fall for the fourth day running, amid profit-taking by investors who are opting for a cautious approach ahead of the Lok Sabha polls' results.

Weak cues from Asian markets also added to the negative trends in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.1 points to drop below the 75,000-mark to 74,754.35. The NSE Nifty dropped 125.9 points to 22,762.25.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Power Grid and State Bank of India were among the gainers.