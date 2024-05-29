US lobby asks India to rethink its proposed EU-like competition law

NEW DELHI: A US lobby group representing tech giants Google, Amazon, and Apple wrote a letter to the Indian government urging the country to rethink its proposed EU-like competition law.

The group, in a letter to the Corporate Affairs Ministry, said that regulations against data use and preferential treatment of partners could raise user costs.

“Targeted companies are likely to reduce investment in India, pass on increased prices for digital services, and reduce the range of services,” reads the letter of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In February 2024, India proposed imposing obligations on them under a new antitrust law that proposes to prohibit companies from exploiting non-public data of their users and promoting their own services over rivals, and also abolish restrictions on the downloading of third-party apps.

India’s Digital Competition Bill is on the lines of the EU’s landmark Digital Markets Act 2022. It will apply to big firms, including those with a global turnover of over $30 billion and whose digital services have at least 10 million users locally.

With a population of 1.4 billion people and a growing affluent class, India is a lucrative market for big tech companies.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2022 fined Google $161 million, ordering it to stop restricting users from removing its pre-installed apps and allow downloads without using its app store.

Google denies wrongdoing and says such restrictions boost user security.