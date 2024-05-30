Bank frauds soar 166% in FY24 to over 36,000, but amount down to Rs 13,930 crore: RBI

These frauds have taken place predominantly in the category of digital payments (card/internet) both in terms of number as well as in value terms and most frauds are reported primarily from the loan portfolios of the lenders.

An analysis of the vintage of frauds reported the last two fiscals shows a significant time-lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection.

Also, the amount involved in frauds that occurred in previous financial years formed 94 percent of the frauds reported in 2022-23 in terms of value. Similarly, 89.2 percent of the frauds reported in FY24 by value occurred in previous financial years.