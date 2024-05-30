Bank frauds soar 166% in FY24 to over 36,000, but amount down to Rs 13,930 crore: RBI

The number of banking frauds has soared by a whopping 166 percent on-year in FY24.
The numbers of such instances crossed 36,000 in the reporting year, sharply higher than the 13,564 cases reported in FY23. But the amount involved in the total bank frauds almost halved (down by 46.7 percent) to Rs 13,930 crore from Rs 26,127 crore in the previous year, the Reserve Bank said in its annual report for the year.
The central bank said an assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the past three years indicates that while private sector banks reported maximum number of frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute the most to the fraud amount.
These frauds have taken place predominantly in the category of digital payments (card/internet) both in terms of number as well as in value terms and most frauds are reported primarily from the loan portfolios of the lenders.
An analysis of the vintage of frauds reported the last two fiscals shows a significant time-lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection.
Also, the amount involved in frauds that occurred in previous financial years formed 94 percent of the frauds reported in 2022-23 in terms of value. Similarly, 89.2 percent of the frauds reported in FY24 by value occurred in previous financial years.
While small value card/internet frauds contributed maximum to the number of frauds reported by the private sector banks, the frauds in public sector banks were mainly in loan portfolio, the report said.