Investors lose Rs 5.12L crore in 4 days of markets fall

NEW DELHI: Investors’ wealth declined by Rs 5.12 lakh crore in four straight days of fall in the equity markets which witnessed profit-taking after a record-breaking rally and caution ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

BSE Sensex dropped 667.55 points or 0.89% to settle at 74,502.90 on Wednesday. It declined below the 75,000 mark during the day and tanked 715.9 points or 0.95% to 74,454.55.

The barometer fell amid selling in bank stocks and weak global trends.

In four sessions since May 24, the benchmark gauge dropped 915.14 points or 1.21% amid profit-taking by cautious investors. The BSE benchmark Sensex hit an all-time high of 76,009.68 on May 27.