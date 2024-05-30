NSE launches India’s first Electric Vehicle index

MUMBAI: NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, on Thursday launched a new thematic index – the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive index to track the performance of companies which form a part of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem or are involved in the development of new age automotive vehicles or related technology.

“The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive India’s first ever Electric Vehicle Index aligns with NSE’s vision to provide innovative indices in line with market trends,” said Mukesh Agarwal, CEO, NSE Indices. He added, “The launch of the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive index will facilitate creation of products which will create opportunity for asset managers to invest in the Electric vehicle and new age automotive market thereby providing an investment vehicle to investors.”

The base date for the index is April 02, 2018, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.