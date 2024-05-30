SP group sells stake in Hyd project to GIC for Rs 2,200 cr

MUMBAI: The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has sold its stake in the group’s Singapore based joint venture real estate fund (SPREF) held in the TSI Business Parks, Hyderabad, for a reported consideration of Rs 2,200 crore.

“We have completed the sale of securities held by SPREF-II in the TSI Business Parks, along with a reputed global institutional investor, to a joint venture of global institutional investors, marking one of the largest transactions in the Indian real estate this fiscal,” the SP group said in a statement without revealing deal value or the buyer. It also didn’t say about ownership of the fund.

A source in the know of the development told TNIE that the Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Fund is co-owned with an arm of the German insurance group Allianz and SP’s stake has been picked by the Singaporean wealth fund GIC for Rs 2,200 crore, making it one of the largest real estate deals in the country this fiscal.

SPREF is a joint venture between SP group and Allianz and the fund acquired a controlling stake in TSI Business Parks in December 2019, which owns Waverock, a grade-A IT SEZ located in Gachibowli in Hyderabad with a gross leasable area of 2.4 million sqft. SPIRE is an investment manager since 2013 and provides non-binding investment manager services to SPREF.

Rajesh Agarwal, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors, said, “This transaction underlines attractiveness of domestic realty market and highlights our experience to acquire good assets and enhance their value towards providing profitable exits to institutional investor partners.”

SPIRE Investment Manager is the investment manager to the fund and Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors is an investment advisor to the fund.

Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors, founded in 2010 as a 100% subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, is the fund manager of SPREF, as a synergistic expansion to the group’s existing real estate development and contracting businesses, to leverage its established brand name and expertise, providing it with the ability to establish a unique fully integrated real estate development and investment advisory platform. SP Investment Advisors was established in 2010 as part of the group’s synergistic expansion and to leverage the group’s experience of over 155 years in real estate development and construction.