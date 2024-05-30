Stock markets plunge in early trade on weak global trends, unabated foreign fund outflows

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices plunged in early trade on Thursday, continuing to fall for the fifth day running, in line with weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.53 points to 74,187.37. The NSE Nifty tanked 102.60 points to 22,602.10.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Titan, Nestle India and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest laggards.

Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai were quoting lower.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended in negative territory on Wednesday.