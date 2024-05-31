Ensuring regulatory compliance is paramount for GCCs: Nasscom report

BENGALURU: Transfer pricing is a key regulatory priority for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, followed by SEZ and STPI compliance and legislation governing employment practices, including hiring, working conditions and dispute resolution.

Nasscom, in collaboration with KPMG in India, on Thursday released the key findings of its study titled, ‘GCCs in India: Building resilience for sustainable growth’ at its annual GCC Conclave held in Bengaluru. The report says as GCCs continue to evolve and adapt, proactive engagement with regulatory frameworks will be paramount in ensuring sustained success and contributing to India’s position as a global business hub.

India is estimated to have over 1,900 GCCs by 2025 with a market size of $60 billion and in Q4 CY2023 alone, 10 new GCCs were established in India and 60% of these cover engineering, research and development (ER&D), IT service and business process management (BPM). As of FY2023, India has over 1,580 GCCs, with an addition of multiple GCCs every quarter. The report says that GCCs are proactively addressing regulatory considerations through measures such as implementing robust compliance frameworks, conducting regular audits and engaging with regulatory authorities for guidance and clarification.

Speaking at the conclave, Sandeep Dutta, lead for India Business at Accenture, said, “For companies looking to succeed in the age of generative AI and advanced technologies, GCCs offer a clear path to scaling reinvention and unlocking unprecedented business value.