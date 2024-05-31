RBI's balance sheet increases by 11.08% at USD 845 billion; 2.5 times bigger than Pakistan's GDP

MUMBAI: The RBI's balance sheet stood at Rs 70.48 trillion or $845 billion an increase of 11.08 per cent and is 2.5 times bigger than the GDP of Pakistan which stood at close to $340 million.

The figure is also almost double the GDP of Bangladesh for the same period which stood at $446.3 billion.

In comparison to the country's GDP, RBI's balance sheet has increased to 24.1% in March 2024 from 23.5% a year ago, according to the RBI annual report.

The central bank's income rose 17.04 percent in FY24 while expenditure came down by 56.3 percent.

Further, the rise in income from foreign securities' interest led to surplus surging by 141.23 percent to Rs 2.11 trillion in the year, all of which has been transferred to the government as a dividend last week.

In absolute terms, the balance sheet increase is to the tune of Rs 7.03 trillion over Rs 63.45 trillion for the year ending March 2023.

In addition, the RBI provided Rs 42,820 crore towards the contingency fund in FY24. The RBI saw a gain of Rs 83,616 crore from forex transactions during the year, while interest income from foreign securities rose to Rs 65,328 crore, which allowed it to increase the size of the contingency fund.

Accordingly, the monetary authority’s net income stood at Rs 2.11 trillion at end-March 2024 after making a provision of Rs 42,819.91 crore, significantly down from Rs 1,30,875.75 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The amount made towards provisioning is transferred to the national contingency fund. The central bank’s net income in FY23 was only Rs 87,420 crore.

RBI had a net income of Rs 2.11 trillion in the financial year 2024, up from Rs 87,420 crore in the previous year with a jump in interest income from foreign securities, its annual report showed.

Like in FY23, no provision was made towards the asset development fund, the RBI said.