INTERVIEW | ‘Uncorrelated investment strategies gaining rapid prominence for HNIs’ says Manas Chadha

An area of significant interest for HNIs is the ability to gain overseas exposure via the multiple outbound funds mushrooming in GIFT City. These funds have varied investment strategies across different asset classes and geographies and enable investors to appropriately diversify their portfolios.

Another beneficial aspect about regulations pertaining to GIFT City is that a person resident in India (such as a private limited company or LLP) may make a contribution up to 50% of its net worth (by way of Overseas Portfolio Investment) to an investment fund vehicle set up in GIFT City invest with the objective of offshore investments.

Do you believe disclosure rules in India are becoming too difficult for HNIs investing in overseas funds or through Indian funds?

Regulatory overhaul around increased reporting or vigilance is a structural effort to ensure complete and accurate disclosures of overseas assets, monitor breach of limits and other associated risks. We continue to see regulators making it a balancing act at large. We have GIFT city as one of the mainstream avenues with continued refinement around the broader modalities. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) as a primary and dominant landscape has witnessed necessary alignments. Hence, while it’s a work in progress but directional roadmap so far is encouraging. We are likely to witness consistent efforts to bring parity around disclosures & associated best practices with time

How have the recent tax changes in the budget affected HNI investment in India?

The tax reforms in Budget 2024 will indeed reshape the broader investment landscape as we move along, but they also present HNI investors with the opportunity to manoeuvre their investment strategies. These changes are intended to streamline the taxation structure across asset classes and promote more efficient capital allocation.

It is likely to bring greater thrust on critical qualitative aspects like meritocracy of the offering, end objective, its fitment & relevance from an allocation point of view. Despite a slight rise in the capital gains tax on listed equities, investor sentiment remains largely unaffected, underscoring the market’s resilience and appeal.

The removal of indexation benefits on property initially raised concerns within the real estate market. Under the recent proposed changes, the resident Indian (RI) property owners who acquired properties before July 23, 2024, will have the option to either pay a reduced tax rate of 12.5% without indexation or continue with the existing 20% rate that includes indexation benefits. Sales in high-end real estate have largely remained unaffected, with industry experts noting minimal impact on overall transaction volumes. Moreover, this policy shift has contributed to creating a more level playing field across various asset classes.

Notably, the start-up ecosystem is set to play an instrumental role in transforming India into a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. The significant thrust provided by the government through policy changes, including the recent abolishment of the “Angel Tax,” has come as a huge relief to the start-up ecosystem and the investor community.