Market closes higher on Mahurat session

MUMBAI: India’s equity market ended higher in the special session on Friday, thus closing in gains for the seventh straight Muhurat trading session. The Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.42% higher at 79,724.12 while the Nifty rose 99 points or 0.41% to settle at 24,304.35. In last’s year Muhurat session, the indices rose over half a per cent.
On the day of Diwali (Thursday), which was the last trading session of Samvat 2080 - the Sensex settled 553 points lower at 79,389 while the Nifty fell 135.50 points to close at 24,205 level.
The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks during the 1-hour session with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices advancing 0.68% and 1.03%, respectively.
Sector-wise, Nifty Auto rallied 1.24% after companies reported strong auto sales this festive season. Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty PSU Bank were other top gainers.
Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Adani Ports, BEL and Tata Motors were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose more than 3% on Nifty and Sensex as the SUV major continues to grow faster than the PV industry.
The surge in the special session came even as India’s equity market continues to exhibit weakness, with the benchmarks - NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex - sliding about 9% in little over a month.
The correction is mainly attributed to relentless selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). This category of investors sold about 1.17 lakh crore of shares in the cash market in October, which is the highest ever in a single month.
Experts suggest FPIs are selling Indian stocks, seen as overvalued, in favour of cheaper Chinese stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is trading at 9.4 times forward earnings, while the Shanghai Composite Index trades at 12 times, compared to Nifty50’s 20.6 times.