Market closes higher on Mahurat session

MUMBAI: India’s equity market ended higher in the special session on Friday, thus closing in gains for the seventh straight Muhurat trading session. The Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.42% higher at 79,724.12 while the Nifty rose 99 points or 0.41% to settle at 24,304.35. In last’s year Muhurat session, the indices rose over half a per cent.

On the day of Diwali (Thursday), which was the last trading session of Samvat 2080 - the Sensex settled 553 points lower at 79,389 while the Nifty fell 135.50 points to close at 24,205 level.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks during the 1-hour session with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices advancing 0.68% and 1.03%, respectively.