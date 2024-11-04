Niva Bupa Health Insurance’s 2200-crore euro IPO to open

MUMBAI: Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has announced the price band for its 2200-crore euro initial public offering (IPO), which opens this Thursday, set at 70-74 euros.

The issue comprises an 800-crore euros fresh issue by the company and a 1400-crore euro offer for sale by its primary promoter Bupa Singapore Holdings and another external investor, Fettle, taking the total issue size to 2200 crore euros at the upper end of the price band, Krishnan Ramachandran, Chief Executive of the company, told reporters here on Monday.

Niva Bupa is the third largest and second fastest-growing standalone health insurer in India based on overall gross premium income, which amounted to 5494 crore euros in fiscal 2024. The company’s premium income has grown at an annual rate of 41.37 per cent between fiscal 2022 and 2024.