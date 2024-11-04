SEBI allows domestic asset managers to invest in overseas funds with conditions

MUMBAI: Domestic asset management companies can now invest in overseas mutual funds and unit trusts (UTs) that have exposure to domestic securities, provided such exposure does not exceed 25 per cent of their total assets.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) stated that to be eligible for investment, the target overseas MFs/UTs must be managed by an independent investment manager or fund manager who is actively involved in making all investment decisions for the fund.

The circular outlined several conditions that the target overseas funds must meet to qualify for investment by domestic funds: