Sebi official warns MIIs against race to the bottom as competition increases

MUMBAI: Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan has warned market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) against their tendency to race to the bottom as they compete for clients.

Market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) are entities that provide the infrastructure enabling trading, settlement and record-keeping in the securities market such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

Bolstering the governance frameworks of MIIs is crucial for ensuring investor protection and market integrity, Gopalakrishnan said, adding Sebi is intent on ensuring that these bodies have skilled personnel in risk, compliance and technology.

Additionally, Sebi is building a cadre of specialised IT supervisors to enhance oversight of MIIs' technological operations and ensure the resilience of market technology platforms, Gopalakrishnan said, addressing a financial sector event here Thursday.

“Today’s attention span has often narrowed to formats like YouTube Shorts and Instagram reels, but opinions on regulatory matters remain fervent,” he said, stressing on the importance of thoughtful, calm dialogue in shaping policies that protect the public interest while fostering market confidence and stability.

"MIIs have a unique operating model...they are required to primarily focus on public interest and ensuring the integrity of capital markets and serving as a first line regulator and as a public utility, even as they operate as commercial organizations," he added.