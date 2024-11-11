‘Indian distilleries can compete with foreign liquor brands’

“The tariff (on foreign liquor) should be reduced, but Indian companies should also be able to do business there. They use non-tariff laws such as ageing and maturity eligibility to restrict access to Indian brands. I feel they should also open up their markets to us equally like we are opening ours for them,” he says. The ongoing India-UK trade agreement raises hope of reduction of 150% tariff on Whiskey from Scotland and the UK. This could lead to increased competition for home-grown whiskey manufacturers in India.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, India imported $354 million, while exported only $157 million worth of whiskies in FY24. When asked if Indian manufacturers have in them to withstand the competition, Paul John says,

“There’s nothing stopping us. We have been doing it, in spite of all these challenges and winning awards and being recognized worldwide. We have the infrastructure in India, we have the people, and the willingness to work. I don’t see any reason as to where we will not be able to deliver. I think we’ve already proved that.”