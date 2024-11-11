RBI, Sebi issue framework for reclassifying FPI investments as FDI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) have directed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to obtain necessary approvals from the government and concurrence from the investee companies in cases of acquisition of equity holdings beyond the prescribed limits. The direction better aligns with the Fema rules, the regulators said in separate notifications Monday and helps lift the current 10 percent cap on such investments, with prior government nod.

The regulators have issued an operational framework for the reclassification of overseas investments by FPIs to foreign direct investments (FDI), outlining the process to be followed in case of breach of the thresholds.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) norms prescribe 10 percent threshold for investments made by FPIs in the total paid-up equity capital of a company. Any FPI breaching this limit has the option to divest its holdings or reclassify them as FDI, subject to several conditions. The rules provide a window of five days from the settlement of trades to do the same.

The notifications further say that investors have to obtain prior government approval before making the additional investments. Further, FPIs have to explain the intention to reclassify the investment as FDI, too.