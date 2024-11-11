Rupee may depreciate 8-10 per cent during Trump 2.0, says SBI report

NEW DELHI: The rupee may depreciate 8-10 per cent against the US dollar during the Trump 2.0 regime, said a SBI research report, even as the local currency hit its all-time low on Monday.

The report, titled US Presidential Election 2024: How Trump 2.0 Impacts India's and Global Economy, emphasised that the rupee can have a brief spell of depreciation against the US dollar, followed by appreciation.

Donald J Trump's historical comeback as the 47th President of the United States adds a morphine shot to the markets and select asset classes even as the focus is now shifting to wider economic ramifications and supply chain realignments, the report said.

"Trump's victory introduces a mix of challenges and opportunities for India.While the potential for increased tariffs, H-1B restrictions, and a strong dollar could bring short-term volatility...But it also presents India with long-term incentives to expand its manufacturing, diversify export markets, and enhance economic self-reliance," it added.

It further said the 10-year yield shows no obvious trends, and the effect will be context-sensitive, going ahead.

"USD/INR has shown range bound movement, and the rupee can have a brief spell of depreciation followed by appreciation...Volatility in Indian equity markets showing signs of reduction," the SBI's study said.

Declining for the fourth straight session, the rupee dropped 2 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 84.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows.