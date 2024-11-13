FinMin says state-run banks’ H1 earnings jump 25.6% to Rs 85,520 crore

MUMBAI: The finance ministry has said the banks run by it have reported strong set of numbers with net income surging by 25.6% to Rs 85,520 crore in the first half of the fiscal along with rapid improvements in asset quality. Almost 45% of this is contributed by SBI alone with Rs 35,366 crore in net income in the reporting period.

While operating profit jumped to Rs 1,50,023 crore, 14.4% more growth the same period in the previous fiscal, from which they earned Rs 85,520 crore in net income, which is as much as 25.6% more than what they have logged in the corresponding period last fiscal, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.