Hyundai Q2 profit declines 16% to Rs 1,375 crore

NEW DELHI: Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday posted a 16% y-o-y fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,375 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,628 crore in the same period last year.

Announcing its first quarterly results after listing on stock exchanges, the automaker reported a 8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 17,260 crore for the second quarter compared to Rs 18,660 crore in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India said it has sold a total of 1,91,939 units of passenger vehicles during the second quarter. This includes 1,49,639 units in the domestic market, with a strong contribution from the SUV segment, it added. The export volume stood at 42,300 units, HMIL said.