Adani announces $10 bn investment in US; aims to create up to 15,000 jobs

NEW DELHI: Chairman of Adani group Gautam Adani on Wednesday made an announcement of investing $10 billion in the United States. The announcement by Adani was made on social media platform X while congratulating the US president elect Donal Trump.
“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” reads Gautam Adani’s post on X.
Donald Trump of Republican party emerged victorious in the recently concluded United States presidential elections.
According to sources, the Adani Group’s investments in the United States will be focused on three key sectors – logistics, renewable energy and infrastructure. However, these sources could not tell the exact timeline for the $10 billion investment. “The amount of $10 billion is not a small sum, and it will take time to materialize the total investment,” said the source quoted earlier.
Adani group has proven expertise in logistics with its ports and airports, renewable and infrastructure, and its investment in the United States is in line with Donald Trump’s poll promises of giving a boost to the domestic economy, said the source.
It must be noted that Trump has promised a massive 60% import duty on goods from China and a 10% duty on all other imports. The move is aimed at boosting growth domestic economy and manufacturing sector. Donald Trump has also accused India of levying high taxes on US goods and has promised retaliatory action if India does not cut those duties.