Adani announces $10 bn investment in US; aims to create up to 15,000 jobs

NEW DELHI: Chairman of Adani group Gautam Adani on Wednesday made an announcement of investing $10 billion in the United States. The announcement by Adani was made on social media platform X while congratulating the US president elect Donal Trump.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” reads Gautam Adani’s post on X.