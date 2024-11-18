SBI to open 500 branches this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the nation’s largest lender SBI will open 500 more branches this fiscal, taking its total physical presence to 23,000 by March.

Speaking at an event to mark the centenary of the state-owned lender's main branch in Mumbai at Horniman Circle, which was the headquarters of the 218-year SBI till the mid-1970s, Sitharaman recalled that the size of SBI has increased substantially since 1921 when three presidency banks (Bombay, Calcutta and Madras) merged to form the Imperial Bank of India (IBI). Since and until 1935, this version of the bank had acted partly even as the central bank of the nation, she said.

SBI was formed after the government passed legislation in 1955 amalgamating IBI, with a network of just about 250 branches, which has now grown to over 22,500 now.

"SBI today has grown to become 22,500 branches, and I understand that another 500 branches are going to be opened in FY25. So, 23,00 branches," Sitharaman said.