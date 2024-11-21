FY25 capex will undershoot target: DEA secretary

In addition to this, Seth also stated, “I do not see any downside risk to the economic growth rate of 6.5-7% estimated in the Economic Survey 2024-25. E-way bills, invoices in October do not indicate any downside risk to the 6.5-7% GDP growth in FY25.” He also highlighted that food prices have been a concern due to climatic factors, but beyond that, inflation is not considered a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, Seth also spoke about the potential economic policies of the US President Donald Trump and their implications for emerging economies.

He stated that the government will strive to capitalise on opportunities for the country, while also emphasising that geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with China’s growth trajectory, will be crucial considerations.

He said if China’s domestic demand does not recover, it could create challenges for all economies due to China’s significant manufacturing capacity.