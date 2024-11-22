Adani shares sink again after bribery charges in US against founder, top executives

MUMBAI: Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate sunk again Friday after US charges alleging the tycoon paid more than $250 million in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts rattled investor confidence.

Wednesday's bombshell indictment in New York accused Adani and multiple subordinates of deliberately misleading international investors as part of the bribery scheme.

Adani, once the world's second-richest man, is seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and critics have long accused him of improperly benefitting from their relationship.

Shares in Adani Enterprises, his conglomerate's main listed unit, sank more than four percent in morning trade, with similar losses in its listed ports and power subsidiaries.